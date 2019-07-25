Patriotic rock band Madison Rising to perform at Guns vs. Hoses game

Share This

IDAHO FALLS — “America’s most patriotic rock band” will perform as sheriff’s deputies take on firefighters at the ninth annual Guns vs. Hoses softball game Friday.

Madison Rising is making the trek from Washington, D.C., to Idaho Falls to help first responders raise money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation of eastern Idaho. They will start the game at Melaleuca Field with the national anthem and entertain the crowd with their patriotic rock style, which is often compared to Creed, Nickelback and Stone Temple Pilots.

“We’re excited to have them come,” Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Bryan Lovell tells EastIdahoNews.com. “They do a lot of different charity events and are really busy but are willing to do a lot of traveling and fit us in the middle of their schedule.”

For the past eight years, members of the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office FOP Lodge No. 8 and the Idaho Falls Firefighters Association have competed against each other in the untraditional softball game.

“It’s kind of a goofy game. We have some extra added things that are different that we get the crowd into,” Lovell says. “There are innings where the crowd can buy points for their favorite team. There’s a little bit of trash-talking back and forth. We’ve even had a couple of water balloon fights on the field during the game.”

A jail cell is also put on the field so people can put players in jail, and they must be bonded out. Bonneville County Sheriff Paul Wilde and a fire chief are usually the umpires, and Lovell says they create their own “shenanigans” throughout the event.

“All of this is for Make-A-Wish, and last year we raised over $12,000,” Lovell says. “It’s all in good fun.”

Madison Rising will be available for a meet-and-greet when the gates open at 6 p.m.

Tickets are available at Melaleuca Field throughout the week and at the gate on Friday. The suggested donation is $5 per person or $20 per immediate family, up to five members.