Power outage planned for parts of Madison County

REXBURG — Fall River Electric has scheduled a planned power outage Tuesday near Teton Lakes Golf Course in the Hibbard area of Madison County.

The outage will start at 9 a.m. and is expected to last approximately six hours until around 3 p.m., according to a news release from Fall River Electric.

Crews are moving power poles to accommodate a new roundabout being constructed near the golf course.

Fall River members have been notified via recorded phone messages to the number the company has on file.