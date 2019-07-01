Power outage planned for parts of Madison County
EastIdahoNews.com staff
REXBURG — Fall River Electric has scheduled a planned power outage Tuesday near Teton Lakes Golf Course in the Hibbard area of Madison County.
The outage will start at 9 a.m. and is expected to last approximately six hours until around 3 p.m., according to a news release from Fall River Electric.
Crews are moving power poles to accommodate a new roundabout being constructed near the golf course.
Fall River members have been notified via recorded phone messages to the number the company has on file.