Raptors pound Chukars for second straight night

The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Chukars.

IDAHO FALLS – Another big night offensively for Ogden did the Chukars in, as Ogden’s six run fourth inning turned a one run Ckukars advantage into a big Raptors lead. Ogden hit three home runs in the game while scoring in six of nine innings. The Raptors beat the Chukars 13-5, the most runs Idaho Falls has allowed in a game all year. With Missoula’s win over Orem, the Chukars’ lead in the division is down to one game.

Ogden got the scoring started in the second on a leadoff home run from Brandon Lewis, but the Chukars used the long ball to take the lead in the bottom of the frame. With one out, Michael Emodi launched a 460 foot bomb to left center, tying the game at one. The next batter was Isaiah Henry, who took an Antonio Hernandez (W, 1-0) outside fastball and parked it over the right center field wall for his first career home run, giving the Chukars the 2-1 lead.

The Raptors though, dropped an anvil on the Chukars in the fourth inning. With one out and nobody on, Ryan Ward singled and got to second on a fielding error. Ward stole third, and Saurin Lao then blooped a single into left, easily scoring Ward to tie the game. Lao then stole second, and Joe Vranish then followed with a walk. Cody Davenport (L, 0-2) then punched our Tre Todd for the second out of the inning, but a single from Jeremy Arroco, compiled with an error, plated two to put Ogden up by two. A walk to Sam McWilliams put a second runner on for Andy Pages, who blasted a three run homer to deep left center, his eighth of the year, to put Ogden up 7-2 and end the day for Cody Davenport.

Ogden scored one in the fifth, two in the sixth, two in the seventh, and one in the ninth. Every Raptor starter reached base safely, with every starter also scoring at least one run.

Idaho Falls got a run in the fifth on a Clay Dungan RBI single, as well as two in the eighth on RBI singles from Juan Carlos Negret & Henry.

Tomorrow the Chukars seek to get back in the win column as Stephen Ridings takes the hill. First pitch is at 7:15 P.M., with limited tickets still available. You can get yours by visiting ifchukars.com now.