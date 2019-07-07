Red Flag warning issued in eastern Idaho for Sunday

Share This

IDAHO FALLS — The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag warning for a significant portion of eastern Idaho.

The warning begins at 3 p.m. Sunday until 10 p.m. in the following counties: Bonneville, Madison, Jefferson Teton, Fremont, Clark, Bingham and Butte.

A red flag warning means critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly.

This afternoon, humidity is expected to drop to under 20 percent and temperatures will range between 84 to 89 degrees. Moderate winds of 15 to 20 mph are expected with gusts up to 45 mph.

Thunderstorms, some without rainfall, are expected during the afternoon and evening.

These conditions, combined with an abundance of dry grass and brush, can cause the rapid spread of wildfires. Outdoor burning is not advised.

On Saturday, lightning strikes from similar storms ignited at least three wildfires, which are still burning Sunday.

Read more about the fires here.