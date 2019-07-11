Restrictions scheduled on part of I-15 as massive concrete structures are installed

The following is a news release from the Idaho Transportation Department.

POCATELLO — The Idaho Transportation Department will move interstate traffic to the southbound side of Interstate 15 on Sunday, July 14 while girders are placed at the Rose Interchange (Exit 98). Girders are the massive concrete structures that will support the new bridge.

Traffic will be shifted starting at 6:30 a.m. The off-ramp and all lanes of I-15 will reopen by 8 p.m.

The contractor will be placing five girders that are 117 ft. long and weigh 140,000 lbs. each.

I-15 will be reduced to one lane in each direction. The northbound I-15 off-ramp at Rose Road will be closed. Traffic will be detoured to Exit 93 and will be notified with digital messaging boards prior to the off-ramp closure.

This work is part of a year-long project to reconstruct the interchange at Rose Road (Exit 98) on I-15. Construction includes widening the Rose Road overpass and increasing its vertical clearance, reconfiguring and lengthening the interchange ramps, and replacing two canal structures to support current traffic loads. The project is expected to be completed in late 2019.

More information about the I-15, Rose Road Interchange project is available at itdprojects.org/rose. Community members may sign up for email updates by texting INTERSTATE 15 to 22828 or emailing I-15construction@itd.idaho.gov.