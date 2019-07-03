Rexburg Sonic closed temporarily due to gas leak

Share This

REXBURG — The Rexburg Sonic and other nearby businesses were asked to close temporarily due to a gas leak Wednesday.

The gas leak was reported at around 10 a.m. in the area of East Second North, and North Second East.

Madison Fire Department Cpt. Joseph Haeberle says some men were working on the road on Second North and digging with an excavator when they broke a steel gas line.

“Because of the gas and the prevailing winds we had to ask Sonic to close up shop and leave,” Haeberle says.

Several other businesses on the south end of 2nd North were asked to evacuate until the area was safe. Haeberle says parts of the area on 2nd North were already blocked off due to construction.

As of 1:30 p.m., the gas leak had been repaired, but businesses had not reopened, according to Haeberle.

EastIdahoNews.com will update as soon as we receive more information.