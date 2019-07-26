Road blocked due to gas leak in Idaho Falls

Share This

IDAHO FALLS — A section of Utah Circle near R&D Assembly and Machine in Idaho Falls has been blocked off due to a gas leak.

Construction workers hit the gas line in the 500 block of Utah Circle at about 8:44 a.m. Friday, while working in the area, Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon tells EastIdahoNews.com.

No evacuations were necessary, as the leak is on the street, however, the road surrounding the leak has been blocked off.

Intermountain Gas is working to repair the line. It’s not clear when repairs will be complete.

Residents are asked to avoid the area.