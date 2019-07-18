Search continues for Wyoming woman who never returned from weekend camping trip

PINEDALE, Wyoming — The search continues for a 28-year-old Green River woman who has been missing for nearly a week.

Aubree Corona was listed as a missing person in Sublette County, Wyoming when she didn’t return to her camp over the weekend. Both Tip Top and Fremont County Search and Rescue crews conducted an extensive search of the area between Green River Lakes and Dubois on Monday and Tuesday. Corona and her truck were last seen there by several people Saturday morning.

The last reported contact from Corona was text messages she sent to friends Saturday afternoon, according to authorities. She reportedly said she was lost on the wrong side of Union Pass and received directions from a logger in the area.

The Sublette County Sheriffs Office was able to contact the logger and confirmed his contact with Corona. She stated in her text that she was getting fuel and food and then headed back to Sublette County. She has not been seen since.

The Sublette County Sheriff’s Office has suspended the official search and rescue mission but says the investigation is active and open.

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office and Wyoming Highway Patrol are working to find Corona. Anyone with information her whereabouts is asked to call the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office at (307) 367-4378.