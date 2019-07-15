Teen taken to hospital after fight in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — A fight involving a group of teenagers was reported Friday night outside Planet Doom in Idaho Falls.

Police were called to the haunted house at 680 1st Street around 11:20 p.m. Eleven Idaho Falls Police Officers, one Bonneville County Deputy and an Idaho Falls Fire Department ambulance responded, according to IFPD spokeswoman Jessica Clements.

“Upon arrival, officers were able to determine that while there were a large amount of witnesses, the altercation was strictly between two juveniles,” Clements says. “Officers were able to identify and detain both involved juveniles and speak to several witnesses.”

The initial caller reported a knife was part of the fight, but Clements says other witnesses indicated they had not seen a knife at any point and the juveniles involved did not sustain injuries consistent with a knife.

One of the juveniles was transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center via ambulance where the teen was treated and released. Both juveniles have been referred to juvenile court.