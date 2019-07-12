The mother of 2 children involved in this horrific crash asked us to thank the bystanders who helped for Feel Good Friday

On July 4, there was a multiple car crash on 17th Street in front of Dairy Queen and Java Express in Idaho Falls. A few children were inside at least one of the vehicles and some bystanders nearby jumped in to help.

The mother of two of the children sent us this email:

My name is Nicole and stepdad is Chris. They were leaving the 4th of July parade when the four-car wreck happened. Their dad’s name is Charles. Destiny Mathews is 10 and Breanna Mathews is 8. Breanna’s femur is broken and had to have surgery. Breanna’s leg was stuck in the car but she is home now. Charles had to be cut out of car and has a long process ahead of him. He does not remember the car wreck. Both his arms are broke with arm bones shattered in multiple places and his pelvis is broken. He has had two surgeries so far. He can’t walk or do anything. They all three had multiple injuries but are alive and here with us today. The driver at fault had no insurance.

I, along with Chris, Charles, Destiny and Breanna, want to thank a lady named Madison. She works at Java Express next to DQ on 17th. We also want to thank a guy who we think is named Derek. These two people held my 10-year-old and tried to keep them calm. They called me before the ambulance was there. My 8-year-old and her dad were trapped in the car and had to be cut out. Madison and Derek are caring people who for sure went above and beyond at the scene.

Also we would like to thank everyone else that helped. Someone covered my daughter with a blanket in the car when she was stuck. She won’t let go of the blanket.

We tracked down Madison and thanked her for Feel Good Friday. We are also trying to find Derek so if you know who he is and how to contact him, please email neaton@eastidahonews.com.

