Traffic blocked near Ashton Hill on U.S. 20 due to crash

ASHTON — Idaho State Police is investigating an injury crash on U.S. Highway 20 at milepost 361 near Ashton Hill.

The crash occurred at around 8 p.m. Wednesday, according to a news release.

No details about the crash have been released, but all lanes are blocked at this time. Witnesses say an air ambulance was called to the scene.

An air ambulance responds to crash near Ashton Hill. | Courtesy Myk Adams