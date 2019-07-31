Wildfire burning in Malad area
EastIdahoNews.com staff
Local
Published at
The following is a news release from East Idaho Fire Center.
The Rattlesnake Fire started at approximately 4 p.m. July 31 in the Caribou-Targhee National Forest. The fire is 5 acres and running to the north. The fire is located 2 miles due east of Malad and east of Interstate 15. There are no closures, but smoke may reduce visibility in the area. Winds were up to 30 mph when firefighters arrived, but have since died down, and firefighters report that they are making good progress.
- Start Date: July 31, approximately 4 p.m.
- Location and jurisdiction: Two miles east of Malad, on the east side of Interstate-15. Located on the Caribou-Targhee National Forest.
- Cause: Lightning.
- Fire size: 5 acres and growing
- Percent contained: Containment estimated for Aug. 1 at 6 p.m.
- Fire behavior: Creeping and running.
- Fuels and terrain: Grass, brush and juniper. Terrain is steep.
- Fire crews/resources: 4 engines, 1 handcrew, 1 dozer and 1 helicopter (BLM & USFS).
- Structures threatened: No structures threatened.
- Evacuations: No evacuations.
- Closures: No closures.