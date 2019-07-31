Wildfire burning in Malad area

Share This

The following is a news release from East Idaho Fire Center.

The Rattlesnake Fire started at approximately 4 p.m. July 31 in the Caribou-Targhee National Forest. The fire is 5 acres and running to the north. The fire is located 2 miles due east of Malad and east of Interstate 15. There are no closures, but smoke may reduce visibility in the area. Winds were up to 30 mph when firefighters arrived, but have since died down, and firefighters report that they are making good progress.