Wind advisory issued for Thursday in eastern Idaho

Share This

IDAHO FALLS — The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for a large section of eastern Idaho Thursday.

The advisory is in effect between 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. in the following counties: Bonneville, Madison, Jefferson, Fremont, Bingham and Butte.

Southwest winds of 20 to 25 mph are predicted in the region with gusts up to 45 mph, according to the NWS report.

The wind will be particularly strong along Interstate 15 from Idaho falls to Camas, U.S. Highway 20 from Acro to St. Anthony, and U.S. Highway 33 across the Snake River Plain.

Difficult driving conditions are possible, especially for those driving high profile vehicles or trailers. Blowing dust is also possible, which will reduce driving visibility.

For a complete weather forecast visit www.eastidahonews.com/weather.