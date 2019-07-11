Young girl revived after nearly drowning at Rexburg Rapids

REXBURG — A young girl, who has not been identified, nearly drowned at Rexburg Rapids Thursday afternoon.

It’s not clear what happened, but Rexburg Police Chief Shane Turman tells EastIdahoNews.com at about 4 p.m., lifeguards began lifesaving efforts on an unresponsive girl at the water park.

Lifeguards were able to revive the girl, and she was taken to Madison Memorial Hospital.

Information about the girl’s condition has not been released. Turman said the girl was at Rexburg Rapids with her mother and siblings.

The accident is under investigation.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this article as more details are released.