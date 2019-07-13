Young woman flown to hospital after being thrown from pickup in rollover

Share This

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police. File photo

On July 12, at approximately 4:51 p.m., the Idaho State Police investigated a single-vehicle injury crash eastbound state highway 32 near milepost 9 in Fremont County just north of Felt.

Hailey K. Sackett, 21, of Ashton, was traveling northbound on state highway 32 in a 1994 Chevrolet pickup when she went around a corner and her vehicle drove off the north side of the roadway. Her vehicle went back on the roadway and then off of the south side of the roadway. The vehicle then overturned and Sackett was ejected from the vehicle.

Sackett was transported by air ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls.

All lanes were blocked for approximately 25 minutes.