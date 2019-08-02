2 killed after ATV crashes into tree

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

ISLAND PARK — On Aug. 4, at approximately 12:50 a.m., Idaho State Police investigated an ATV crash on Fish Creek Road, seven miles south of Chick Creek Road, in Island Park.

A 2016 Polaris ATV went off the road and impacted a tree. Both the driver and the passenger succumbed to their injuries at the scene of the crash. Neither were wearing a helmet.

Names are not being released at this time pending notification to next of kin. Idaho State Police was assisted by the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, Fremont County EMS, and Life Flight Network.