5 young kids killed in Pennsylvania home daycare fire

ERIE, Pennsylvania – Five children have died, and a mother was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital after an early morning fire in West Erie, Pennsylvania.

The house fire was reported around 1:15 a.m. Sunday with reports of multiple people trapped inside.

Seven people had to be rescued from the home, including five young children, according to Erie Fire Chief Guy Santone.

Neighbors a block away heard the screams of teens who had escaped as far as a second floor porch roof. They indicated there were babies still trapped inside.

One neighbor tried to enter the first floor but was driven back by the smoke.

Firefighters were able to pull everyone out of the burning house. First responders were doing chest compressions and trying to revive them as they were taken from the scene on stretchers.

Erie News Now has learned the home also operated as a daycare.

Santone said the cause of the fire appears to electrical. There was only one smoke detector located in the attic of the home.

The chief said this type of scenario with small children is especially hard on firefighters, but resources are available to help if they want to talk.

