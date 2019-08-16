Afraid of Bear faces new charges following arrest

CHUBBUCK — Samiir Afraid of Bear is now jailed on a variety of charges from Bingham and Bannock County, authorities announced Friday.

His outstanding warrants in Bingham County include three felony counts of burglary, one felony count of robbery and one felony count of aggravated battery. These charges are in relation to a robbery at the Short Stop convenience store in Blackfoot on Jan. 1. Afraid of Bear is accused of entering the store to rob it and assaulting the store clerk.

On July 5, Afraid of Bear was allegedly involved in an attempted carjacking in Ammon. Following the incident, Afraid of Bear fled, leaving Bonneville County and leading officers on a high-speed chase through several eastern Idaho counties. The chase ended in Bannock County. Bonneville County has not filed any charges related to the incident. Bannock County did file one count of felony burglary against Afraid of Bear in July, but it’s not clear if that burglary is related to the July 5 incident.

In early August, the U.S. Marshals Service became involved in the case after Afraid of Bear failed to appear in court. He was also deemed an armed and dangerous suspect.

On Thursday following a tip, the U.S. Marshals Service found Afraid of Bear in Chubbuck and took him into custody. But while he was in a police car, the 27-year-old managed to kick out the windows and escape.

Chubbuck Police Chief Bill Guiberson told the Idaho State Journal that Afraid of Bear was left unattended for no more than a minute, while officers briefly met with residents inside the home where Afraid of Bear was found.

The Fort Hall man was later found and taken into custody again on Thursday afternoon following a two-hour standoff at an apartment complex on Mesquite Drive in Chubbuck.

RELATED | UPDATE: Samiir Afraid of Bear has been taken back into custody

On Friday, the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office charged Afraid of Bear with felony escape and felony injury to jail property (in regards to damage to the police vehicle).

Afraid of Bear is currently in the Bannock County Jail. He will appear in court for a preliminary hearing on Aug. 28.