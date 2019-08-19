UPDATE: Amber alert canceled for missing 4-year-old; child found safe

UPDATE:

This Amber Alert has been canceled, the child has been safely located.

ORIGINAL STORY:

POCATELLO — Authorities are searching for a missing 4-year-old girl who was last seen at 10000 West Thaine Road in Pocatello.

Karsyn Avery Skinner left the home with Sara Chanell Walker at 9 p.m. Saturday, according to the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office.

Karsyn is believed to be in danger. She is Caucasian, with brown hair, blue eyes and is about three feet tall. She weighs 36 lbs. She was last seen wearing pink capris, a yellow tank top, and purple sketchers. She also has a tooth gap and a scar on her upper back leg.

Authorities believe Karsyn may still be in the company of Walker, a 38-years-old Caucasian female with brown hair and hazel eyes, who is 5 feet tall and weighs about 120 lbs. Her left breast has a heart tattoo and her left forearm has a barbwire tattoo.

Karsyn may also be with Robert John Thomas, a 31-year-old Caucasian male with brown hair and brown eyes believed to be 5 feet, five inches tall and weighs about 165 lbs. Thomas has tattoos on his face, right arm, left arm, left hand, left wrist, back, cheek, chest, and neck.

They may be traveling in a Maroon 1995 Ford Contour vehicle, with an Idaho license plate. The number is 1BZ6213. The vehicle may be missing its hub caps.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of this child, please contact law enforcement.

Karsyn Avery Skinner

Courtesy Bannock County Sheriff’s Office