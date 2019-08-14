Biz Buzz: New dessert shop brings a taste of Mexico to eastern Idaho

Do you want to know what’s happening on the east Idaho business scene? We’ve got you covered. Here is a rundown of this week’s business news across the valley.

BIZ BRIEF

IDAHO FALLS

New dessert shop offers a wide variety of frozen treats native to Mexico

IDAHO FALLS – If you’re a fan of sweet treats and Mexican recipes, then Gabby’s Frozen Delights in Idaho Falls may be a place you want to try.

The dessert shop is inside Teton Village and offers a wide assortment of ice cream, popsicles and fruit-flavored drinks native to Mexico.

“We make everything from scratch,” Owner Juan Oseguera tells EastIdahoNews.com. “Our slogan is ‘Real food, Real taste,’ so that’s what we’re trying to bring into this concept. We use real fruit on everything to try and give it a very good taste and use high-quality ingredients.”

The menu includes 20 different flavors of ice cream and more than 70 different popsicle flavors. The fruit-flavored drink is called Agua Fresca and comes in multiple flavors.

Oseguera says their most popular menu item is Mangonada, which is mango-flavored ice cream topped off with mango slices, Mexican spices and Tamarind candies.

The Mangonada is the most popular menu item at Gabby’s Frozen Delights | Courtesy Juan Oseguera

Oseguera is originally from Mexico and wanted to bring a taste of Mexico to eastern Idaho.

“We didn’t see anything like it here (when we opened in mid-April) and we just figured it would be a good idea to do it,” he says.

He worked with Kerry Howell at SVN/Century 21 High Desert Commercial Realty to acquire the space formerly occupied by H&R Block. The dessert shop opened quietly four months ago without fanfare and so far, Oseguera says the response has been good.

“We’re constantly getting new people coming in and trying it out,” he says. “We’ve heard really positive feedback that it’s really good. People like it and keep coming back.”

A similar type of business opened in Idaho Falls in June, but what sets Gabby’s apart, according to Oseguera, is the style.

“Even though it’s a similar product, we don’t use the same ingredients or the same quality of stuff,” Oseguera says. “We use natural sugar, no artificial sweeteners or corn syrup or things like that.”

There are currently no plans to hold a grand opening, but Oseguera would love to open another location somewhere in eastern Idaho in the near future.

Gabby’s Frozen Delights is at 2099 East 17th Street in between Jalisco’s and Outlaw Comics. It hours of operation are 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday and Tuesday with an 11 a.m. opening time the rest of the week.

Visit the restaurant’s Facebook page to learn more.

BIZ BITS

Local business completes 70,000 square foot expansion project and you’re invited to celebrate

BLACKFOOT – More than a year after the groundbreaking on a 70,000-square-foot expansion project for Premier Technology in Blackfoot, you’re invited to tour the new facility and celebrate its completion. Come see their newly expanded facility and state of the art equipment Wednesday, Aug. 14. The celebration will begin at 3:45 p.m. inside their building at 1858 West Bridge Road. Doors open at 3:30 p.m. Refreshments and tour to follow.

New dealership offering classic and antique cars opening in Idaho Falls soon

IDAHO FALLS – A one of a kind business will be opening its doors in Idaho Falls soon. Mac’s Classics, Hotrods and Customs is an automotive dealership that focuses entirely on classic, antique, hotrod and custom cars ranging from the 1900s through the current run of performance and special interest vehicles of today. They are a 100 percent indoors showroom, offering year-round views of classic cars. The business is at 3891 American Way, Unit C in Idaho Falls. EastIdahoNews.com will post a more in-depth story soon.

Plans for new shopping center in Rexburg moving forward

REXBURG – Rexburg residents have noticed the Pizza Hut at 163 West Main Street is closed. A message posted on the front door indicates they closed June 29 and plan to re-open in a few months. We did some digging and learned the restaurant is now owned by Great Scotts, LLC, the gas station right around the corner. Managers declined to comment on what’s happening with the building, but documents obtained from the city indicate a shopping center will be built at that location. There will be multiple vendors in the new space, one of which is Pizza Hut. Last month, The Rexburg Standard Journal reported the current Pizza Hut location will be demolished and rebuilt. We hope to have a more in-depth story soon.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT…

Big donation helps cancer survivors recover physically and mentally

Project aims to power Idaho Falls with nuclear energy by 2027, and you’re invited to learn more

As another school year approaches, BBB issues warning about scams impacting college students

Wells Fargo branch in eastern Idaho shutting down operations later this year

