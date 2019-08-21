Body of woman who disappeared on camping trip found in remote area of Wyoming

PINEDALE, Wyoming — Search and rescue members have located the body of a woman who has been missing for over a month.

Crews found 28-year-old Aubree Corona Tuesday approximately 1.3 miles from her truck in the Leeds Creek area of Fremont County, Wyoming. A new joint search and rescue mission was conducted by Fremont and Sublette Counties after Corona’s 2005 Chevrolet Avalanche was discovered over the weekend, according to Sublette County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Travis Bingham.

“The truck was found to have approximately a half of tank of gas remaining when it was found,” Bingham said in a news release. “The vehicle was found to be inoperable and would not be able to be restarted.”

Crews began searching the area Monday and located Corona Tuesday afternoon. There was no cell phone coverage in the area, making cell phone ping attempts ineffective.

Corona was last seen July 13 during a camping trip with friends in the New Fork Lakes area. An extensive search of the area proved fruitless and was suspended July 17.

Detectives don’t expect foul play and an autopsy has been scheduled.

“The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, as well as the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office, wishes to extend our deepest condolences to the friends and family of Miss Corona in this difficult time,” Bingham said.