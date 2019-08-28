Chef Jeff makes mouthwatering Philly steak stuffed portobello mushrooms
Today Chef Jeff is in the East Idaho News kitchen with a healthy gluten-free alternative to the classic Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich. It’s a great game day dish to get you in the mood for football season!
INGREDIENTS
- 6 portobello mushroom caps
- 1 lb. flat iron or flank steak
- 1 red bell pepper, julienned
- 1 small red or sweet onion, sliced
- 1 tsp. garlic, minced
- ¼ c. sour cream
- ¼ c. mayo
- 1 tbsp. prepared horse-radish
- 6 slices provolone or other favorite cheese
- Garlic powder to taste
- Salt and pepper to taste
DIRECTIONS
- Preheat your oven to 375. Remove the stems and scrape the gills from the mushroom caps.
- Place the mushrooms on a sheet pan and spray both sides with spray oil. Season both sides with salt and pepper. Set aside.
- Season your steak with salt and pepper on both sides. Heat a saute pan over medium-high heat and add a little oil. Brown the steak maybe 1 or 2 minutes per side. Remove from the pan and set aside.
- Add the bell pepper, onion and garlic. Cook for about 4 or 5 minutes until the onion and peppers are soft and begin to brown a little. Set aside.
- Slice the steak against the grain into bitesize strips.
- Add the sour cream, mayo, and horseradish to a bowl, along with the partially cooked steak strips and sautéed veggies. Stir to combine.
- Evenly distribute the filling into each mushroom cap. Place the stuffed mushrooms into the oven for 15 minutes. Remove from the oven and place a slice of cheese on each mushroom. Return to the oven 3 to 5 more minutes or until the cheese is melty. Serve warm.
Chef Jeff Jackson is the corporate chef for Smith’s Food & Drug Stores. Jeff appears on weekly television cooking segment on various TV stations in Salt Lake City and east Idaho.
He has always loved cooking since he was very young and graduated with high honors from the SLC Art Institutes in Culinary Arts. He has worked as the lead chef and nutrition specialists at Intermountain Medical Center, as a chef at The Montage Deer Valley signature restaurant, and enjoys catering private and corporation gatherings.
Chef Jeff seeks to teach his viewers how to make simple dishes that look gourmet and will have your entire family looking forward to eating dinner together. Watch for his exciting recipes every Wednesday on eastidahonews.com.