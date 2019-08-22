EIRMC unveils new logo

IDAHO FALLS – After decades of operations, a local hospital unveiled a new logo Thursday morning.

Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center switched from a black and burgundy star man inside a medical cross to a navy blue acronym logo with an orange cross.

Hospital spokesperson Coleen Niemann tells EastIdahoNews.com they’re proud of the change because it reflects where the hospital is headed in the future.

“We underwent a several year process that involved the public to really understand what people thought of the previous logo and what we needed to do to modernize it,” Niemann says.

The new logo centers on three elements, says Niemann. First, it acknowledges them as “EIRMC.”

“People know us by that acronym so we embraced it in the logo,” she says.

The orange cross emphasizes they are a healthcare institution and the new color scheme syncs with their parent company HCA Healthcare.

“It acknowledges that we are part of the largest healthcare organization in the world and that we have strength in that relationship and partnership with them,” says Niemann.

The old logo had been part of the institution for decades. An advertising campaign is in the works to make the new logo visible and recognizable to people.

EIRMC unveiled their new logo Thursday and decided to celebrate with a picnic. | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

EIRMC publicly unveiled the logo Thursday and celebrated with a picnic. Going forward, Niemann says EIRMC continues to evolve the way it functions and this new logo is a symbolic representation of the next step in that process.

“We opened our burn center earlier this year. That greatly expanded our clinical capabilities, but also our service area,” Niemann says. “We’re now providing services far into other states. So the timing of this new brand identity really reflects that we are headed into a new EIRMC.”

The burn center is the only facility of its kind in the state.