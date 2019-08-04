Evacuation order issued near Jackson due to wildfire

JACKSON, Wyoming — An evacuation order has been issued for Wyoming residents living near The National Museum of Wildlife Art due to a wildfire north of Jackson.

The Teton County Wyoming Sheriff’s Office reports a grass fire north of Jackson is threaten residents. Everyone living on East Lucas and Riva Ridge roads are ordered to evacuate.

The following areas have been placed under an evacuation advisory and should be prepared to evacuate at a moment’s notice:

Wilcox Gallery

Flat Creek Motel

Flat Creek Gas Station/Motel

Homes above Flat Creek Motel

Nichol Springs

Saddle Butte Drive

Amangani Resort

Spring Creek Resort

Elk View Terrace area

The museum itself was also evacuated as a precaution. The Jackson Hole News and Guide reports the fire has consumed about two acres.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this article as more details are released.