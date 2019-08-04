Evacuation order issued near Jackson due to wildfire
Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com
Wyoming
JACKSON, Wyoming — An evacuation order has been issued for Wyoming residents living near The National Museum of Wildlife Art due to a wildfire north of Jackson.
The Teton County Wyoming Sheriff’s Office reports a grass fire north of Jackson is threaten residents. Everyone living on East Lucas and Riva Ridge roads are ordered to evacuate.
The following areas have been placed under an evacuation advisory and should be prepared to evacuate at a moment’s notice:
Wilcox Gallery
Flat Creek Motel
Flat Creek Gas Station/Motel
Homes above Flat Creek Motel
Nichol Springs
Saddle Butte Drive
Amangani Resort
Spring Creek Resort
Elk View Terrace area
The museum itself was also evacuated as a precaution. The Jackson Hole News and Guide reports the fire has consumed about two acres.
