Field fire burns 15-20 acres near Idaho Falls, cause still not determined

IDAHO FALLS – Idaho Falls Fire Department is still investigating the cause of a field fire near Ucon Sunday afternoon.

Spokesman Bud Cranor tells EastIdahoNews.com the blaze ignited around 3:30 p.m. at 81st North and 25th East and spread quickly. Firefighters put the fire out around 4:30 after it burned between 15 and 20 acres.

The department believes the fire was accidental.

No one was injured and no buildings or structures were threatened.

Three engines, a ladder truck, a water tender, a wildland fire truck and a battalion chief responded to the blaze.

A second fire was reported around 4 p.m. at 11077 South 5th West, but it was quickly extinguished.