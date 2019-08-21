That big plume of smoke near Idaho Falls — it’s a controlled burn

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Fire Department rushed out to W 49 North Wednesday afternoon after a large plume of smoke was spotted northwest of Idaho Falls.

What the fire department didn’t know at the time, was that it was just a large controlled agricultural burn that hadn’t been reported to the department.

Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon reminds residents that it is important to let the fire department know if you will be doing a controlled burn.

Local police dispatchers received lots of calls from concerned residents and so has EastIdahoNews.com.

The fire department will continue to monitor the burn throughout the day.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this article if anything changes.