HUD Secretary Ben Carson to visit Idaho

Boise (KIVI) — U.S. Senator Mike Crapo, U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Ben Carson and local Boise leaders will host multiple housing events on August 12. The leaders will be discussing affordable housing challenges and innovative solutions.

Housing affordability is a big issue in Idaho and across the country. Nationwide, there is a shortage of millions of affordable rental homes available to lower-income Americans. The gam between the demand for affordable homes and the supply of new ones being built increases yearly.

Senator Crapo, Secretary Carson and local leaders will discuss some of the ways leaders in government and in the private sector are addressing challenges in the housing market.

Places Crapo and Carson will be visiting includes indieDwell and the 12th River Street Senior Apartments.

Caldwell Mayor Garret Nancolas, President and Executive Director of the Idaho Housing and Finance Association and the founder and CEO of indieDwell, Scott Flynn, will be joining Crapo and Carson at indieDwell. They will be taking a tour of the factory.

