Idaho Falls Chukars and Sunnyside Automotive are giving away an SUV

IDAHO FALLS — It’s big, it’s gray, it’s a Tahoe, and it’s free.

Sunnyside Automotive has teamed up with the Idaho Falls Chukars to give away a 2003 Chevy Tahoe during Monday’s Labor Day game against the Missoula Ospreys.

“It’s just a fun way, or something different that we do on Labor Day every year. It’s a 4 p.m. start that day. You have to be present to win,” Idaho Falls Chukars Assistant General Manager Josh Michalsen said.

Michalsen said when people arrive at the stadium to buy their tickets, they will be given an entry form to enter to win the vehicle. There will also be a booth inside the stadium where people can purchase extra entries to win.

“We’ll give it away in the sixth or seventh inning. We’ll announce the winner, and they’ll be able to take it home that day,” he said.

Because of the holiday and the giveaway, Michalsen said it’s likely to be a busy day at the stadium, so tickets to the game can also be purchased online.

“It’s usually a pretty busy day for us because everyone wants to win a free car,” he said.

The Tahoe is valued at $4,995. It is on display outside Melaleuca Field.