Idaho man offered to give girl a ride to work, but police say he went to a park and sexually assaulted her

BOISE — Police arrested a Boise man Tuesday after a teenage girl said he abducted and sexually assaulted her.

Taysir Boun, 37, is charged with sexual battery of a minor child 16 or 17 years of age, kidnapping and burglary.

Police say Boun offered to give the 17-year-old, who is known to him, a ride to work in his car around 3:30 p.m. He then drove to a business on and stole food and alcohol before driving to a park near Americana Blvd., according to a news release.

At the park, detectives say Boun wouldn’t allow the girl to leave the car and sexually battered her. She ultimately was able to get out of the vehicle and call the police.

Boun was taken into custody and booked into the Ada County Jail.