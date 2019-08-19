Idaho State University kicked off the school year Monday

POCATELLO — ISU’s “Welcome Week” started Monday morning with a Grab and Go Breakfast at the School of Business, and will continue throughout the week with activities like a 70s’ dance party, a barbecue, Costco Night and more.

Earlier this month, ISU debuted a new logo, announced the return of the famous “I” to Red Hill and put up paraphernalia all around Pocatello.

The Student Activities Board was out today handing out granola bars, informing students about clubs and activities and offering directions.

Val David, the Student Activities Coordinator, says it’s all about helping new students feel less alone.

“I am hoping that they feel a connection to ISU,” David says. “That is our biggest thing. We want students to come here and feel that they’re at home and feel that connection here to ISU.”

The 10th annual “Welcome Back Orange and Black” in Old Town Pocatello starts at 4 p.m. and ends at 7 p.m.