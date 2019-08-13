UPDATE: Wildfire near Arco highway has been contained

UPDATE:

IFFD spokeswoman Kerry Hammon confirms the fire was fully contained by 3 p.m. Tuesday, in part because it was reported quickly. IFFD urges residents to call 911 immediately when there is a fire.

ORIGINAL STORY:

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho Falls Fire Department and Idaho National Laboratory fire engines are responding to a small wildfire near the Arco Highway about 23 miles west of Idaho Falls.

IFFD spokeswoman Kerry Hammon says the call for the fire came in around 1:48 p.m. Tuesday, and so far it has burned about two acres of dry brush.

The fire is spreading rapidly due to high wind speeds, but firefighters are working to control the blaze.

No injuries have been reported and no structures are threatened.

Hammon says dispatchers were told the fire ignited from a spark caused by shooting in the area. No other information about the cause was released.

