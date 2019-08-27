Life Lessons: Randy Anderson shares what she’s learned during challenging times

Life is hard, stressful, fast-paced and can sometimes be overwhelming. That’s why EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with MorningStar Senior Living of Idaho Falls to bring you Life Lessons.

We’re asking MorningStar residents to share gems of wisdom every Tuesday with us. Some of their answers will make you laugh, some may make you cry, some may even change your life.

Randy Anderson is one of the youngest residents at MorningStar. She loves to share her musical talents and tries to bring sunshine to everyone she meets.

Randy regrets that her parents got divorced when she was young and says she learned during the tough situation. She shares what she’s learned and other life lessons in the video above.