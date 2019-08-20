Life Lessons: What brought Bill Doman to Idaho, and why he regrets working so much

Life is hard, stressful, fast-paced and can sometimes be overwhelming. That’s why EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with MorningStar Senior Living of Idaho Falls to bring you Life Lessons.

We’re asking MorningStar residents to share gems of wisdom every Tuesday with us. Some of their answers will make you laugh, some may make you cry, some may even change your life.

Bill Doman’s family is from Kansas but they moved to Idaho to farm. He has moved several places for his career and says he regrets it because his children were never able to settle in one specific area.

Bill shares what he’s learned over his life in the video above and gives some advice to all of us.