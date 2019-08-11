Local boy is asking for your help in the fight against cancer

CHUBBUCK – Stem cell transplants are often used to help fight different blood cancers and one local boy is helping register new donors.

Sam Rhodehouse and his family hosted a stem cell transplant drive during the annual Chubbuck Days festivities Saturday. It was part of Sam’s Eagle Scout project.

The need for stem cell transplants hits close to home for Sam and his family.

“I was diagnosed with leukemia back in 2017 and I had to go through a stem cell transplant. So, I’m here to just pay it forward,” says Sam’s dad Stacy Rhodehouse.

Sam and his family helped those who registered take tissue samples of their mouth with swabs. Those swabs will be used to determine if the registered person matches anyone who needs a transplant.

For the Rhodehouse family, they were lucky to find a donor nearby when they needed one.

“I was actually given a stem cell transplant through my brother. He was my donor,” Stacy says.

But 18,000 people who need stem cell transplants each year aren’t so lucky. That’s why Sam is trying to sign people up for the cause. Not everyone who registers will become a donor. If a person who is registered matches with someone in need of a donation, then he or she will have the opportunity to donate.

The Rhodehouse family has a goal to register 30 people to become potential stem cell donors.

If you didn’t have time to stop by Sam’s booth Saturday afternoon, you can still register to become a stem cell donor. Text “ForMyDad” to 614-74. From there, you will receive the information you need to register and a swab kit will be sent to your home.

If you aren’t sure you would like to register, but want to learn more about “Be the Match” and the three different ways stem cells can be donated, click here.

This story was first published by KPVI. It is used here with permission.