Local man killed in ATV crash in Bear Lake County

IDAHO FALLS — A Soda Springs man was killed in an ATV crash in the 8 Mile Canyon area of Bear Lake County Wednesday.

The Bear Lake County Sheriff’s Office reports 53-year-old Troy Bailey was traveling on Forest Service Road 425 at around 8 p.m. when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed.

Bailey was pronounced dead at the scene as a result of his injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.