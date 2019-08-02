Local man sentenced to prison on federal gun charge

The following is a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Idaho.

POCATELLO — Adam W. Harper, 33, of Pocatello, was sentenced Thursday to 27 months in prison for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, U.S. Attorney Bart M. Davis announced. U.S. District Court Judge B. Lynn Winmill ordered that upon completion of his sentence, Harper will serve an additional three years of supervised release. A federal grand jury indicted Harper on Jan. 23.

According to court records, on Dec. 14, 2018, law enforcement officers stopped Harper in Pocatello going the wrong way down a one-way street. After observing drug paraphernalia in the center console, officers searched Harper’s vehicle. In it, they found a .40 caliber handgun. Harper later admitted to possessing the firearm. Two prior felony convictions prohibited Harper from possessing the firearm. One felony resulted from a previous attempt to remove a firearm from a law enforcement officer.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Pocatello Police Department, and the Bannock County Sherriff’s Office.

This case was prosecuted as part of the Department of Justice’s Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) program. PSN is the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime. Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.