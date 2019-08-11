Local zoo hosting an ice cream zoofari and you’re invited to attend

The following is a news release from Zoo Idaho.

POCATELLO – A cool summer tradition at Zoo Idaho is on the schedule.

Saturday, August 17 from noon to 4 p.m., the zoo will host its annual Ice Cream Zoofari. At the event organized by the Zoo Idaho Zoological Society, zoo-goers will get a chance to meet Zoo Idaho’s resident animals and enjoy all-you-can-eat ice cream.

“Every year I look forward to Ice Cream Zoofari as a way to end another successful summer and to thank the community for all their support,” said Peter Pruett, Zoo Idaho Superintendent. “There really is nothing better than a bunch of ice cream and spending an afternoon with our amazing Idaho wildlife.”

Admission to Ice Cream Zoofari is free for ages 0 to 2, $4 for ages 3 to 11, and $6 for ages 12 and up.

Zoo Idaho is an indigenous species zoo and is home to orphaned or injured animals from the region that would have likely not survived in the wild.

For more information on Zoo Idaho, visit zooidaho.org or like the zoo’s Facebook page.

More on the Zoo Idaho Zoological Society is available at zooidahozs.org.