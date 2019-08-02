Man accused of stabbing father with pitchfork pleads not guilty

BLACKFOOT — A man accused of stabbing his father with a pitchfork appeared in court Monday.

Jonathan R. Rawson, 36, of Shelley pleaded not guilty to allegedly attempting to kill his father by stabbing him with a pitchfork in May.

Rawson is facing charges of battery with intent to commit a serious felony, aggravated assault, burglary and a second battery charge.

Rawson was recently found competent to stand trial following a competency hearing in July.

Court documents obtained by EastIdahoNews.com show Bingham County Sheriff deputies initially found 68-year-old Delbert Rawson stabbed in the face and chest with a pitchfork after being called to his home. During an interview with police, Delbert said he awoke at 3 a.m. to his son stabbing him.

Deputies said Jonathan Rawson also tried to stab another man in the house during the incident. He allegedly also kicked the man and pulled another woman’s hair, according to court documents.

“Jonathan stated during the struggle that he was going to kill Delbert,” a deputy wrote in the probable cause statement.

Rawson is scheduled for a jury trial on Oct. 22.