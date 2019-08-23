Man charged with violently raping woman in park 2 years ago

DRIGGS — Investigators have arrested a Fremont County man they say is responsible for raping a woman two years ago in a Victor park.

Chet K. Neilson, 31, was taken into custody Friday morning on charges of felony rape and felony battery.

The 26-year-old victim had attended Music on Main on Aug. 4, 2017, and returned to the park to retrieve her bicycle. She was attacked from behind, forced to the ground and raped, according to Teton County Sheriff Tony Liford.

Detective Sgt. Andrew Foster of the Teton County Sheriff’s Office led the two-year investigation, and earlier this month, he received a lead pointing to Neilson. Details on that lead are not available.

With the help of Idaho State Police and the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, Foster obtained a discarded DNA sample from the suspect.

The Idaho State Police Forensic Laboratory confirmed Thursday that the DNA profile from Neilson matched that of a DNA sample obtained following the rape.

A criminal complaint filed by Teton County Prosecuting Attorney Billie Siddoway alleges the victim resisted the rape but was overcome by force or violence. The complaint also alleges that Neilson inflicted great bodily injury to the victim.

Felony rape carries a potential penalty of life in prison and a fine up to $50,000. A felony battery charge carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison with a fine up to $50,000.

Neilson does not have a criminal history other than minor infractions, according to Idaho court records. His initial court hearing has not been set.

Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to contact the Teton County Sheriff’s Office at (208) 354-2323.