Man to be charged in Desert Ride Fire

The following is a news release from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office regarding the Desert Ride Fire near Menan Butte.

On Aug. 12, 2019, Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies and BLM located a suspect involved with starting the Desert (Ride) Fire that burned over 1200 acres. Investigation revealed that Jacob Fagersten, 25, from Rexburg, Idaho, was shooting a .22-caliber rifle at a firework on BLM grounds located in Jefferson County. J. Fagersten shot the firework causing the firework to ignite the surrounding brush, the fire then quickly spread.

RELATED | Desert Ride Fire 50 percent contained, all roads re-opened

J. Fagersten has been cooperating with law enforcement and will be charged with multiple criminal counts by BLM and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. Jacob Fagersten will receive a summons for court after review by the Jefferson County Prosecutor’s Office.

No other information available at this time. Sheriff Anderson would like to remind everyone to be careful when shooting firearms and that there is a firework ban in place.