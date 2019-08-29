Officers seek information about mountain lion shot and left on private property
EastIdahoNews.com staff
IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is seeking information on a young female mountain lion that was shot and left on private property near Lake Hollow in the Medicine Lodge area.
“We know it was shot between 5 p.m. on Aug. 27 and 9 a.m. Aug. 28,” says Officer Tim Klucken. “If anyone saw or heard anything suspicious in the area during that time I would love to hear from them.”
Anyone with information regarding this case can call Officer Klucken at (208) 390-0626 or report information to the Citizens Against Poaching Hotline 1-800-632-5999.
An online reporting option is also available by clicking here.
Informants can remain anonymous and receive a cash reward if a citation is issued in the case.