Officers seek information about mountain lion shot and left on private property

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is seeking information on a young female mountain lion that was shot and left on private property near Lake Hollow in the Medicine Lodge area.

“We know it was shot between 5 p.m. on Aug. 27 and 9 a.m. Aug. 28,” says Officer Tim Klucken. “If anyone saw or heard anything suspicious in the area during that time I would love to hear from them.”

Anyone with information regarding this case can call Officer Klucken at (208) 390-0626 or report information to the Citizens Against Poaching Hotline 1-800-632-5999.

An online reporting option is also available by clicking here.

Informants can remain anonymous and receive a cash reward if a citation is issued in the case.