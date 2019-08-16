Organizers of racing event hoping for a large turnout to raise funds for cancer patients

IDAHO FALLS — Locals are heading to the races to help those in need.

The Idaho Falls Raceway is hosting a benefit this weekend to raise money for the EIRMC Volunteer Auxiliary, a nonprofit that assists Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center’s patients. Races are Friday starting at 7 p.m. and Saturday starting at 6 p.m. The raceway is located at 8433 West Arco Highway outside of Idaho Falls.

“This is our third year doing it,” Idaho Falls Raceway – Snake River Stock Car Association President BJ Haslam told EastIdahoNews.com. “We donate a bunch of money to them to help cancer patients.”

EIRMC Volunteer Auxiliary president Joyce Balmforth said the proceeds from the races will go to auxiliary’s cancer center fund.

“We’re able to do things that the hospital can’t do. We’re able to take donations and we do a lot to help the families and the patients. Sometimes we’ll provide transportation … we provide food at certain times,” Balmforth said. “Just whatever the needs are of the patients’ families and of the patients.”

The stands at the raceway have been completely filled for each night of the event in previous years, says Haslam.

“We usually bring in a good crowd,” Haslam said.

Tickets are free for children five and under. Tickets for children between six and 12 are $6, for adults they are $12 and $8 for seniors and veterans with military ID.

There will be mini stock cars, street stock cars, modified stock cars and sport modified stock car races as well as go-kart races.

Learn more about the event and about stock car racing here.