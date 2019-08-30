Parts of Grand Teton National Park temporarily closed due to increased bear activity

The following is a news release from Grand Teton National Park.

MOOSE, Wyoming — The Signal Mountain Summit Road and area in Grand Teton National Park have been temporarily closed to all visitors including motorists, cyclists, and hikers, due to heightened bear activity.

The road is closed for human safety and the protection of the bears. Park rangers will monitor the situation and will reopen the road when conditions allow. The road could be temporarily closed through the weekend or longer.

Rangers remind visitors to “Be Bear Aware,” as these animals are active throughout park.

Bears are protective of their feeding areas. All visitors are required to maintain a distance of at least 100 yards from bears and always carry bear spray, as well as make noise and travel in groups.

Please report any bear activity or human-bear interactions to a nearby park ranger or visitor center.

Park regulations require that all food, garbage, toiletries, pet food, coolers, food containers and cookware be stored in a hard-sided vehicle with the windows rolled up or in a bear-resistant food locker when not in immediate use or attended to.

Grizzly and black bears thrive in Grand Teton National Park and the John D. Rockefeller, Jr. Memorial Parkway. Visitors may encounter a bear anywhere and at any time. Some of the most popular areas and trails pass through excellent bear habitat.

Park visitors should follow regulations related to human and wildlife safety. For more information, visit https://www.nps.gov/grte/planyourvisit/upload/bear_safety17-access.pdf.