Ribbon cutting held for new Bonneville County Fairgrounds

IDAHO FALLS — The new Bonneville County Fairgrounds is officially open to the public.

County commissioners, business leaders, contractors, construction workers, community members and others gathered Friday night at the new facility for a ribbon cutting ceremony.

The fairgrounds, located near Sandy Downs Arena at 1542 East 73rd South, include the new Melaleuca 4-H Events Center. Melaleuca and CEO Frank VanderSloot donated $275,000 toward the building.

Bonneville County Commissioner Bryon Reed has overseen the fairgrounds project since taking office in January 2017. He oversaw moving the facilities from a 5-acre property near the Idaho Falls Zoo to the new 50-acre plot.

The fair started with the horse show on Friday and will continue Saturday. Swine, sheep goat, beef, dairy, poultry and rabbit shows will be held next week. Events will conclude Thursday evening with the market animal sale inside the Melaleuca 4-H Events Center. The public is invited to attend.

Click here for more information on the fairgrounds and the fair.