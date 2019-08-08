Roaring Youth Jam starts today

IDAHO FALLS — It’s time for the 17th annual Roaring Youth Jam at the Greenbelt River Walk.

The Roaring Youth Jam, hosted by the Idaho Falls Arts Council, started Thursday morning and will run daily through Saturday. The event hosts a dozen booths with free games and activities for kids as well as 25 vendors. This year, the Roaring Youth Jam is also kicking off the celebrations for the Colonial Theater’s centennial year.

“We have 12 art booths with different projects that kids can do. And we also have a stage with performances all day every day,” Idaho Falls Arts Council Visual Arts Director Georgina Goodlander said.

Goodlander said each of the 25 vendors is providing a free activity for kids along with selling their wares.

Kids try their hands at putting out fires with the BLM. | Ty Bohman, EastIdahoNews.com

“It’s been so good and interactive. They’ve had food. They’ve had science experiments. We put together a first aid kit. It’s super great for the kids,” parent Rebecca Robison said.

Robison attended the Roaring Youth Jam with her children Thursday.

“My favorite thing has been spending the time with my friends,” Audrey, Robison’s young daughter said.

Goodlander said the stage will feature local performers including musicians, singers, acrobats dancers and more.

With the Colonial Theater turning 100 years old in November, the Arts Council decided to give the Roaring Youth Jam a theater theme.

“Our theme this year is 100 years of theater. So all our projects are theater-based. We tried to bring as much theater-style activities as we could,” Goodlander said.

The Roaring Youth Jam is one of a number of events the Arts Council is holding in celebration of the Colonial Theater’s centennial.

On Sept. 13, the Arts Council is hosting a free street party outside the Colonial Theater. Then on the Oct. 12, Tony Award-winning singer Kristin Chenoweth will perform. Finally, there will be the Centennial Ball on Nov. 16.