Ross Park Aquatic Complex wraps up 2019 season on Aug. 25

The following is a news release from the city of Pocatello.

POCATELLO — The 2019 season for the Ross Park Aquatic Complex is almost in the books.

Sunday, Aug. 25 marks the last day to take a dip in the pools at the facility.

“The majority of our staff will be returning to college, high school, or other educational pursuits that week,” said Stacie VanKirk, Ross Park Aquatic Complex Manager. “It is not practical for us to hire and train employees with so little pool-friendly weather remaining.”

This season marked the first year patrons could get a bite of some of the area’s favorite summer-time foods. In June, the Ross Park Aquatic Complex opened its new concession booth that allowed its concessionaire, Ross Park Drive Inn, to serve items like taco spaghetti, ice cream, fries, tacos, and more.

“The new concession building has been a great addition and patrons have really enjoyed having the popular Ross Park Drive Inn menu items available without having to leave the complex,” VanKirk said. “The building is front and center to the pool crowd and it has been great to see how busy they are.”

The Ross Park Aquatic Complex features a 25-yard by 25-meter main pool, waterslide, activity pool, and a zero-depth pool with playground. If you would rather stay out of the water, there is an open deck and grassy areas to sit and relax.

“Thank you to everyone who’s stopped by and enjoyed a part of their summer with us,” said Stacie VanKirk, Ross Park Aquatic Complex Manager. “And if you haven’t yet, you’ve still have a chance.”

For more information on the Ross Park Aquatic Complex, visit pocatello.us/331/Ross-Park-Aquatic-Complex. For details on other programs and offerings from the City of Pocatello Parks and Recreation Department, visit pocatello.us/pr.

The Ross Park Aquatic Complex is accessible to persons with disabilities. Program access accommodations may be provided with three (3) days’ advance notice by contacting Skyler Beebe at sbeebe@pocatello.us; 208.234.6248; or 5815 South 5th Avenue, Pocatello, ID.