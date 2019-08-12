Search underway for man’s body in American Falls Reservoir

AMERICAN FALLS — The search continues Monday for a Pocatello man who dove into the American Falls Reservoir and never resurfaced.

Bradley Miller, 53, was reported missing around 12:45 p.m. Sunday. Power County Sheriff deputies, Power County EMS and the Search and Rescue Dive Team were dispatched to the reservoir to search for Miller. Power County Marine Patrol and Bingham County Search and Rescue were also contacted to assist.

Miller’s body was not found Sunday and officials say their mission has shifted to a recovery effort, according to a Power County Sheriff’s Office news release.

