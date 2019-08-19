Sewer work begins Tuesday on several major roads in Idaho Falls

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS — Starting Tuesday, JM Concrete will be doing construction on various streets in Idaho Falls. There will be modifications in traffic flow and/or alternate routes. Officials request residents obey traffic signs and workers.

Construction associated with the sewer line replacement project will start with Energy Drive, Shoup Avenue and North Boulevard the week of Aug. 20. The anticipated completion date for those streets is Aug. 23, barring unforeseen conditions.

On Aug. 26, crews will move to Rollandet Street, between 17th Street and Sunnyside Road. The anticipated completion date for that section is Sept. 20, barring unforeseen conditions.

All homes and businesses in the construction area will remain accessible.

For questions or concerns about this project, please contact JM Concrete at (208) 528-8811.

Additional information on city of Idaho Falls construction projects can be found by clicking here.