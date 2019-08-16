Soda Springs man gets 17 years in prison for running drug trafficking ring in east Idaho

The following is a news release from the Idaho U.S. Attorney’s Office.

POCATELLO – Ryan Fitzgerald Dalley, 44, of Soda Springs, was sentenced last week in U.S. District Court to 17 years in federal prison for running a continuing criminal enterprise and conspiracy to launder money, U.S. Attorney Bart M. Davis announced. U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill ordered Dalley be placed on supervised release for ten years following his prison sentence. Dalley pleaded guilty on June 25, 2018.

According to court records, Dalley admitted that from September 2013 to October 2017, he acted as an organizer, supervisor or manager over at least five other individuals who conspired to distribute methamphetamine in Idaho and other states. He further admitted he received substantial income from the sales of methamphetamine and laundered $100,000 in drug proceeds.

“Idaho has a methamphetamine problem that permeates every community,” said U.S. Attorney Davis. “My office is dedicated to working with local, state, and federal agencies to ensure that individuals like Mr. Dalley, who repeatedly attempt to enrich themselves through the suffering of others, receive justice and are removed from society.”

“Mr. Dalley’s drug trafficking organization flooded Eastern Idaho with hundreds of pounds of methamphetamine,” said Idaho State Police Detective Lee Edgley. “This organization operated in Idaho, Utah, Montana, and Arizona. The Idaho State Police will continue to work with local and federal law enforcement to bring to justice those individuals and organizations who seek to profit from selling dangerous controlled substances that tear at the very fabric of our community.”

At sentencing, Judge Winmill noted that he has presided over a significant share of the drug sentencings in federal court in Pocatello for the past 24 years and he believes that Dalley’s drug trafficking organization is “one of, if not the largest, drug trafficking operation in eastern Idaho.”

Judge Winmill also ordered Dalley to pay a $1,500 fine and forfeit $88,623 in seized U.S. currency and at least $25,000 of unrecovered cash proceeds and/or facilitating property.