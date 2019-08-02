Traffic backed up on I-15 near Pocatello due to crash

POCATELLO — Idaho State Police are investigating a crash on Interstate 15 at mile marker 74, north of Pocatello.

The crash occurred after 1 p.m. Friday. Both right and left lanes of travel southbound on I-15 will be blocked intermittently for approximately 45 minutes while crews work to remove the wreckage.

Southbound traffic is being diverted off exit 80, in Fort Hall.

Motorists should continue to expect delays.